10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.86.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,732,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,213,000 after acquiring an additional 178,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,195,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,347,000 after buying an additional 2,070,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,603,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,452,000 after buying an additional 211,948 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.70. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $187.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.