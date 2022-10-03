1,343 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $96.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

