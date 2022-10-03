1World (1WO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,207.00

1World (1WO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. 1World has a market cap of $2.52 million and $6,207.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0677 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1World was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns.”

