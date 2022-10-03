298 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Bought by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,655 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,418 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $153,628,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,072 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,990,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.99 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

