2crazyNFT (2CRZ) Price Hits $0.0031

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 2crazyNFT has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $106,142.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

2crazyNFT’s launch date was June 24th, 2021. 2crazyNFT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official website is www.2crazynft.com. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “2crazyNFT brings the opportunity to play with or against the users' favourite players in gaming and eSports with its 2Crazy NFT platform.”

