3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.93.

NYSE MMM opened at $110.50 on Monday. 3M has a 52 week low of $110.39 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.