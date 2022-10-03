5,024 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 123,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 590,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,640 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

