7,745 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,745 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,648,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,466,000,000 after acquiring an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,036,179,000 after buying an additional 906,250 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 876.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,500 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,160,000 after acquiring an additional 724,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 86,911.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,756 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shopify stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

