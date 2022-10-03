888tron (888) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.20 Million

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, 888tron has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One 888tron coin can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. 888tron has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $18,546.00 worth of 888tron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001416 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016639 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

888tron Profile

888tron uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2014. 888tron’s total supply is 99,943,970 coins and its circulating supply is 74,187,039 coins. 888tron’s official website is 888tron.com. The Reddit community for 888tron is https://reddit.com/r/888Tron. 888tron’s official Twitter account is @OctocoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 888tron’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5092803.0.

Buying and Selling 888tron

According to CryptoCompare, “OCTO is a Counterparty asset with focus on decentralized website payments for Counterparty assets and Token Control Access Marketing. OCTO will create and fairly distribute a total of 88.8 million coins to be used for early access and testing of the OCTO projects. Distribution includes an alt coin burn, merged mining with FoldingCoin and a future crowd sale. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 888tron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 888tron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 888tron using one of the exchanges listed above.

