Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 459,856 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

Insider Activity

3M Price Performance

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $110.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $110.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.