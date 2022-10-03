Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,187 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 29.3% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Diageo by 16.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Diageo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Diageo by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $169.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.65 and a 200 day moving average of $185.81. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $163.50 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

