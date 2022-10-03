Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,215 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.8 %

KDP opened at $35.82 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 116,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,433 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.