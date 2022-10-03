Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,762 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Several research firms have commented on T. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

