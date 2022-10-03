Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,831 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $429,797,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 3.0 %

CHTR opened at $303.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.94 and a twelve month high of $753.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $413.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.82.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

