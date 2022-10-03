Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,006,518 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,633,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,711,000 after buying an additional 210,988 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,147,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,418,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.02 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

