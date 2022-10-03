Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 368,969 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.
Shares of ABT stock opened at $96.76 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $96.67 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.80.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
