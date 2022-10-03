Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 548,743 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

