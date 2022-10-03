Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 391,630 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $29.02 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42.

Insider Activity at Corning

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

