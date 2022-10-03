Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 236,395 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 236,395 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 112.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 70.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $134.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

