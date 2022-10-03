Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 266,789 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 266,789 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.70.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $194.82 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $194.73 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

