Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 359,946 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 359,946 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after acquiring an additional 528,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after acquiring an additional 502,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after acquiring an additional 491,880 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Shares of EOG opened at $111.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.37. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

