Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 605,000 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,000 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 272,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 62,932 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,661,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $689.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

