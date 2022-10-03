Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 75,813 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,813 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,560,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $358.65 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $358.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.52 and its 200-day moving average is $408.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

