Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $396,000 Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 53.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PENN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $27.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

