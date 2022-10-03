Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 405,134 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,800,000 after buying an additional 543,430 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 487,308 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,134 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

