Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,918 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 170,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $120.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.76. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.06.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.