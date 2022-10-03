AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABDDF opened at 33.00 on Friday. AB Dynamics has a 52-week low of 33.00 and a 52-week high of 33.00.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

