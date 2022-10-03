ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.20 ($11.43) to €11.10 ($11.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €16.70 ($17.04) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.76) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($11.63) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.63.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

AAVMY opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

