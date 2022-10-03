Abyss (ABYSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $137,465.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,557.49 or 0.99988210 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004751 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00052266 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064779 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00079039 BTC.

Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance.

Buying and Selling Abyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

