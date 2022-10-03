Achain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42,705.00 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $42,705.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

