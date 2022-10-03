ACryptoS Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.29 Million (ACS)

ACryptoS (ACS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One ACryptoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004452 BTC on exchanges. ACryptoS has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $37,338.00 worth of ACryptoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACryptoS has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
ACryptoS Coin Profile
ACryptoS’s total supply is 420,263 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,227 coins. The Reddit community for ACryptoS is https://reddit.com/r/ACryptoS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ACryptoS’s official website is app.acryptos.com. ACryptoS’s official Twitter account is @acryptosx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
