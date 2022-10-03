Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) vs. ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Head-To-Head Review

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Rating) and ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of ARC Document Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of ARC Document Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Addentax Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Addentax Group and ARC Document Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addentax Group N/A N/A N/A ARC Document Solutions 3.85% 7.21% 3.55%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addentax Group $12.69 million 5.82 $80,000.00 N/A N/A ARC Document Solutions $272.21 million 0.36 $9.14 million $0.26 8.69

This table compares Addentax Group and ARC Document Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ARC Document Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Addentax Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Addentax Group and ARC Document Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addentax Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Document Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Document Solutions has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 784.96%. Given ARC Document Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Document Solutions is more favorable than Addentax Group.

Summary

ARC Document Solutions beats Addentax Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addentax Group

(Get Rating)

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It operates through four segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, Property Management and Subleasing, and Epidemic Prevention Supplies. The company manufactures garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services. It also manufactures, distributes, and trades in epidemic prevention supplies; and offers shop subleasing and property management services for garment wholesalers and retailers in the garment market. The company is based in Shenzhen, China.

About ARC Document Solutions

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc., a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services. The company also provides professional services and software services to re-produce and distribute large-format and small-format documents, and specialized graphic color printing. In addition, it engages in sale and supply of equipment; and provides ancillary services. The company operates 146 service centers in the United States, Canada, China, United Kingdom, India, United Arab Emirates. It serves local restaurant owners, construction subcontractors, international retailers, regional energy companies, and largest school districts, as well as retail, technology, energy, education, hospitality, and public utilities. The company was formerly known as American Reprographics Company and changed its name to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. in 2012. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1988 is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Addentax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addentax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.