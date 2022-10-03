Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Update

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,600 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 341,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,864. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.1 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $95.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $108.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

