Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Now Covered by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $923.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.07. Adecoagro has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.55.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,015,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 5.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 267,362 shares in the last quarter.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

