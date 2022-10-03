Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Now Covered by Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Adecoagro Stock Up 7.4 %
AGRO stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $923.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.