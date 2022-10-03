Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Now Covered by Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Stock Up 7.4 %

AGRO stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $923.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adecoagro Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.