Adshares (ADS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.19 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00010471 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $78.18 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,957,041 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

