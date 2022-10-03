Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $63.36 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average of $91.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

