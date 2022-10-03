aelf Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, aelf has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $114.40 million and $9.30 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012488 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010350 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000220 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012610 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.