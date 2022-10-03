Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBGW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBGW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the August 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Aequi Acquisition Price Performance

Aequi Acquisition stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Aequi Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08.

