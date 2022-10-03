Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Down 12.3% in September

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 419,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aethlon Medical Trading Down 3.0 %
Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aethlon Medical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
