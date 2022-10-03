Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Down 12.3% in September

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 419,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 3.0 %

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aethlon Medical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aethlon Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.75% of Aethlon Medical worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

