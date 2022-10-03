AGA Token (AGA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $237,531.12

AGA Token (AGA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. AGA Token has a total market cap of $237,531.12 and approximately $123.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AGA Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AGA Token has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AGA Token Profile

AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 3,600,000 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AGA Token is agatoken.com.

Buying and Selling AGA Token

