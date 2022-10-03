Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) vs. AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Head to Head Analysis

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AmeraMex International and Agiliti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeraMex International 0 0 0 0 N/A Agiliti 0 0 6 0 3.00

Agiliti has a consensus price target of $25.17, suggesting a potential upside of 75.87%. Given Agiliti’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agiliti is more favorable than AmeraMex International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeraMex International $24.72 million 0.20 $1.63 million N/A N/A Agiliti $1.04 billion 1.84 $24.01 million $0.32 44.72

This table compares AmeraMex International and Agiliti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Agiliti has higher revenue and earnings than AmeraMex International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of Agiliti shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of AmeraMex International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Agiliti shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AmeraMex International and Agiliti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeraMex International 7.33% 50.23% 12.70% Agiliti 3.97% 13.02% 4.86%

Volatility and Risk

AmeraMex International has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agiliti has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agiliti beats AmeraMex International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity. The company also provides clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various types of medical equipment, including general biomedical equipment, diagnostic imaging equipment, and surgical equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings. In addition, it offers equipment solutions, which primarily provide supplemental, peak need, and per-case rental of general biomedical, specialty, and surgical equipment to acute care hospitals and alternate site providers, including premier healthcare institutions and integrated delivery networks. The company serves acute care hospitals, health systems and integrated delivery networks and alternate site providers Agiliti, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

