AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGL Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
AGL Energy Price Performance
AGLNF stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. AGL Energy has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.39.
AGL Energy Company Profile
AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGL Energy (AGLNF)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.