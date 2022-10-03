AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGL Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

AGLNF stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. AGL Energy has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.39.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

