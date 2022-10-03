Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AEM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

