Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN) Short Interest Update

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ahren Acquisition Price Performance

AHRN stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Ahren Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,960,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $11,862,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $19,840,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $601,000.

About Ahren Acquisition

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

