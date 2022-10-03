Aion (AION) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.22 Million

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Aion has a market cap of $19.80 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00307348 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00132077 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00065232 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00040261 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 510,818,875 coins. Aion’s official website is aion.theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

