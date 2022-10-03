AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $270,589.00

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. AIOZ Network has a market cap of $50.20 million and approximately $270,589.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded down 3% against the dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network was first traded on April 1st, 2021. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,934,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AIOZ Network is aioz.network.

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos.To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone.AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.