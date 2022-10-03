Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Update

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 6,180,000 shares. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $1,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,366.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $1,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,366.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $878,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,715.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 5,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 698.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 455,525 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 24.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 355,712 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 329,708 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 14.3 %

AKRO opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

