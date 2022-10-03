Akita Inu Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week (AKITA)

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Akita Inu has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Akita Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Akita Inu has a market cap of $12.23 million and $353,749.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Akita Inu

Akita Inu was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Akita Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. Akita Inu’s official website is www.akitatoken.net. Akita Inu’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akita Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “AKITA is an experiment in decentralized community-driven. No founders, no team tokens.AKITA (Akita Inu) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.Originally a meme token without a team nor a project, acting as Doge's and Shiba Inu's smaller brother, it now has a strong community of 45,000+ holders, a dedicated team known as Polarfox Labs, and many moderators to help federate the community.The goal of the team is to convert this coin from a meme token to a real, useful token with various use cases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akita Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akita Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akita Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

