Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $350.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2023 earnings at $41.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $30.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.45.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 0.4 %

ALB stock opened at $264.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.01 and its 200 day moving average is $236.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Albemarle by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Albemarle by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,241.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.